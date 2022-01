Legendary actor Irrfan Khan's most iconic dialogues of the movies, Remebering Irrfan Khan on his birth anniversery.

Irrfan Khan: From the movie, Piku to Paan Singh Tomar, who made his mark in Bollywood on the strength of his acting has won several hearts worldwide many times. Today on his birth anniversary, we are remembering him once again, we will tell you some iconic dialogues from his movies that will touch your heart. You will always be in our hearts. Watch video.