Is Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita Kapoor really getting a divorce? To know the details watch full video

During the Rapid Fire round, KJo asked Anil to name one woman for who he would leave his wife, Sunita. Anil gestured towards Kangana and took her name.

Pratibha Katariya   |    December 24, 2021 12:00 PM IST

Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor are really getting divorce: The Internet has been buzzing with the reports of Anil separating from Sunita because of Kangana Ranaut, In ‘Koffee with Karan season 3’ During the Rapid Fire round, KJo asked Anil to name one woman for who he would leave his wife, Sunita. Anil gestured towards Kangana and took her name. Now, fans of Anil Kapoor and Sunita can relax and see where rumours of the couple's separation has been coming from, and it's totally fake.

