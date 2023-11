Badshah is a popular rapper in the Indian music industry known for his catchy beats and energetic performances. He has ...

Badshah is a popular rapper in the Indian music industry known for his catchy beats and energetic performances. He has delivered numerous chart-topping hits and collaborated with various artists. On the other hand, Mrunal Thakur is a talented actor who has made a name for herself in both television and films. She has showcased her acting skills in notable projects and has garnered praise for her performances. Both Badshah and Mrunal Thakur are respected professionals in their respective fields and have a strong fan following. So, there's some buzz about Badshah and Mrunal Thakur being spotted holding hands at a Diwali party. A video of them leaving the party together in the same car has been making rounds on social media, even gaining attention on the subreddit Bolly Blinds and Gossip. People are speculating whether this means they're dating. If you're curious to know more, I suggest checking out the video for all the details.