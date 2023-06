Actor Bhumi Pednekar and her rumoured boyfriend Yash Kataria, who is a builder by profession, were seen walking separately at the Mumbai airport. They duo was clicked leaving the venue in the same car together.

Actor Bhumi Pednekar and businessman Yash Kataria are rumoured to be dating each other for sometime. While the actress prefers to keep her personal life away from the media glare, the buzz is that she is in a relationship with builder Yash. The duo was spotted by the shutterbugs at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday. While Bhumi was dressed up in a black sweatshirt, white joggers which she teamed with white sneaker. She also carried black shades and looked gorgeous as ever. Yash was seen in a white printed tee and denim. The two were seen getting into the same car and leaving the airport together. While Bhumi is seen making her way to a car in the parking lot, Yash is seen walking separately but soon following her in the same car. They maintain a low-profile as they walked into their car and avoided posing for the cameras. As soon as the video was dropped, her fans started dropping in their views on seeing them together. A few others also trolled the actress and dropped some nasty comments.