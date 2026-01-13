Is Disha Patani secretly dating Talwinder Singh Sidhu?

Disha Patani and Punjabi singer Talwinder Singh Sidhu are rumored to be dating after being spotted together at Nupur Sanon's wedding in Udaipur. Watch the video to know more details.

Disha Patani and Talwinder's relationship has become a hot topic after their appearance together at Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's wedding in Udaipur. Following their recent spotting at a wedding together, followed by their appearance together soon after at the Udaipur airport, the two have been linked. On social media fans started to speculate regarding the couple and shared their views and thoughts excitedly. Disha has reportedly dated Tiger Shroff and Aleksandar Alex Ilic, among others but it looks like she has moved on to someone new now.