According to reports Elvish Yadav and Esha Gupta are all set to collaborate for an electrifying music album. Watch the video to know more details about the Bigg Boss Ott 2 winner.

After the massive success of their romantic hit 'Hum Toh Deewane,' Elvish Yadav and the talented Esha Gupta are teaming up once again to create magic with their upcoming music album. This collaboration promises to be a musical extravaganza that will leave you spellbound.With their undeniable chemistry and mesmerizing vocals, Elvish Yadav and Esha Gupta are set to deliver a collection of soul-stirring melodies and foot-tapping beats that will tug at your heartstrings and make you groove at the same time. The music album is expected to showcase a perfect blend of romance, passion, and emotions, accompanied by captivating visuals that will transport you into a world of love and enchantment. Elvish Yadav's fans couldn't contain their excitement and appreciation for the beautiful recreation of Hum Toh Deewane. One fan expressed their admiration by saying, "Systummmmmm hai bhai wazirabad to bollywood, a long story of 7 years hard work. You are a real gem, bhai @elvish_yadav." Another fan simply praised the effort and wrote, "Next level bro.”