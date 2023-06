Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kiara Advani's latest photos have sparked pregnancy rumors after fans spotted the actress with a 'baby bump'.

Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kiara Advani's latest photos have sparked pregnancy rumors after fans spotted the actress with a 'baby bump'. Kiara Advani is married to Siddharth Malhotra and is currently busy with the promotions of Satya Prem Ki Katha in which she will be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan. On Saturday, a photo was in Jaipur to promote her film when photos from the event went viral on social media, sparking pregnancy rumors. Kiara Advani was seen wearing an orange bralette with a matching blazer and a pair of pants. While Kiara Advani looked stunning in the photos what fans noticed in the particular photo was a bloated tummy and were soon to jump into speculations that she could be pregnant.