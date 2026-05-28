Is Nagma Mirajkar really dating Ayaan Lall?

Nagma Mirajkar, Ayaan Lall, Awez Darbar, celebrity dating rumours

Nagma Mirajkar and Awez Darbar were once among social media’s most loved power couples, with fans following their journey closely through music videos, collaborations and even their appearance on Bigg Boss OTT. Their breakup came as a surprise to many followers who had rooted for them for years. Now, Nagma’s growing closeness with Ayaan Lall has become the centre of online speculation after several photos and videos of the duo started circulating online. Social media users are reacting strongly to the rumours, especially since many fans earlier hoped to see Ayaan linked with Farhana Bhat. However, the latest buzz around Nagma and Ayaan has completely shifted the conversation online.