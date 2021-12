Is Preggers Bharti Singh having twins? Comedian makes the BIG reveal – watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

It was recently that comedian announced that she is pregnant. Ever since then, the paparazzi has been asking her about pregnancy, motherhood and more whenever they spot them. Recently, as she got papped, Bharti Singh was asked about her delivery date. She stated that she is due to deliver in the month of April. Later she went on to ask the paparazzi - what do they want - a boy or a girl. Many answered that they want Bharti Singh to be a mother of a baby girl. One cameramen said 'both'. Bharti Singh's reaction to this was hilarious. She said that 'Nahi ek hi hai... mein yahi kaam karti rahun?' Lol. Watch the video above. Also Read - Mommy-to-be Bharti Singh poses for her life's most challenging photoshoot till date and the results are IMPRESSIVE – view pics