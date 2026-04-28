Is Sajid Nadiadwala’s son really Salman Khan’s lookalike?

A recent paparazzi clip featuring Sufyan Nadiadwala sparked online buzz. Fans quickly noticed similarities to a young Salman Khan.

A recent paparazzi video was recently released that shows Sufyan Nadiadwala, the younger son of filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala, being casually filmed in Mumbai. This has led to many social media users commenting on how he looks like a young Salman Khan. Many people commented on how Sufyan's hair, face structure, and presence reminded them of Salman Khan’s early days in Bollywood. Watch the video to know more.