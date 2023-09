Pooja Dadlani, the talented manager of Shah Rukh Khan, plays a crucial role in managing his busy schedule and ensuring smooth operations. Watch tthe video to know more about her.

Shah Rukh Khan's manager, Pooja Dadlani, has been an integral part of his journey for over 11 years. Not only is she professionally involved in managing his career, but she is also known to be close to the Khan family. Pooja's dedication and hard work have played a significant role in shaping Shah Rukh Khan's success in the entertainment industry. Her expertise and commitment have helped navigate his career, making her an essential pillar of support. With her extensive experience and deep understanding of the industry, Pooja Dadlani continues to be an invaluable asset to the King of Bollywood. With her expertise and dedication, she helps Shah Rukh Khan navigate the world of Bollywood and beyond. Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani's salary is 7-8 crore annually. Here's everything that you need to know about the superstar's special manager.