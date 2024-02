Shweta Tiwari and Varun Kasturia were seen enjoying each other's company and having a great time together. Watch the video to know more information.

The pictures from the Goa trip have sparked speculation about Shweta Tiwari and Varun Kasturia's relationship status. They were seen enjoying each other's company and having a great time together. Shweta Tiwari is an Indian television actress and model. She gained immense popularity for her role as Prerna Sharma in the iconic TV show "Kasautii Zindagii Kay." Shweta has also participated in reality shows like "Bigg Boss" and emerged as the winner of its fourth season. She has been a part of various other TV shows and has received accolades for her acting skills. Shweta is known for her versatility and has successfully portrayed a wide range of characters throughout her career. She continues to be a prominent figure in the Indian television industry. Watch the video to know more.