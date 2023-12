So, there's this news about a Facebook account claiming to be of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, and it issued a threat ...

So, there's this news about a Facebook account claiming to be of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, and it issued a threat to Salman Khan. Can you believe it? The post was apparently directed at Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal. It's crazy how things like this can happen on social media, right? Now, after receiving this new threat on Facebook, the Mumbai Police has taken it seriously, as they should. They have promptly reviewed Salman Khan's security arrangements to make sure he's safe and well-protected. It's important to prioritize the safety of celebrities, especially during situations like these. Bishnoi has vocally expressed his dislike for Salman in the past and sent threats to him and his father, screenwriter Salim Khan. Earlier this month, he attacked Gippy Grewal’s house in Canada, following which the singer had to issue a statement saying he was not friends with Salman and theirs was only a professional association. Following the attack, Bishnoi had claimed responsibility via a Facebook post.