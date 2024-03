Shilpa Shetty looks extremely beautiful in a green attire.

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty is famous not only for her excellent acting but also for her fashion. The name of the actress is included in the list of fittest actresses of the industry. Recently Shilpa Shetty was spotted at Isha Ambani's event. Shilpa is seen in green Indo Western attire. The look of the actress was worth seeing. People are liking this look of Shilpa Shetty very much. Let us tell you that the actress is often spotted and Shilpa remains in the headlines every time due to her unusual style. Not only because of her professional life but also because of her personal life, she often stays in churches. For more information please watch the video.