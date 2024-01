Salman Khan's controversial show Bigg Boss 17 is nearing its end. Currently there are only 5 contestants in the show. ...

Salman Khan's controversial show Bigg Boss 17 is nearing its end. Currently there are only 5 contestants in the show. Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar, Munnawar Faruqui, Arun and Manara Chopra. Recently Isha Malviya and Vicky Jain have been evicted from their house. Isha Malviya has been spotted by the paps where she has been asked many questions related to Bigg Boss. He has broken his silence on the winner of Bigg Boss 17 and predicted his winner. Not only this, he has also talked about partying with Vicky Jain. When asked, Isha Malviya said that it was not expected that she would not be in the top 5 whereas Abhishek Kumar is the top 5 contestant of the show. Well, in such a situation, everyone is eagerly waiting for the winner of the show. For more information please watch the video