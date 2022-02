View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Reportedly, and are in a relationship. The couple starred in the film Khaali Peeli, and they have been spotted together multiple times. Recently, Ishaan and Ananya were clicked outside the house of the former's brother, . Well, netizens are wondering whether the two young actors are all set to make their relationship official. Meanwhile, Ananya is currently busy with the promotions of her film Gehraiyaan which is slated to release on 11th Feb 2022 on Amazon Prime Video. Ishaan will next be seen in Phone Bhoot which will hit the big screens on 15th July 2022.