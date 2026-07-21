Ishqnama: Shehnaaz Gill and Jai Randhhawa on how to deal with heartbreak [EXCLUSIVE]

In an exclusive interview for Ishqnama, Shehnaaz Gill and Jai Randhawa open up about dealing with heartbreak. The upcoming film is inspired by the real love story of Nimma Ji. Shehnaaz and Jai share how Nimma Ji's emotional journey deeply affected them and helped them connect with their characters.

Ishqnama: Shehnaaz Gill and Jai Randhawa on How to Deal with Heartbreak | EXCLUSIVELove, loss and healing – that’s what you get in Ishqnama.In an exclusive conversation, Shehnaaz Gill and Jai Randhawa talk about their upcoming film Ishqnama, which is inspired by the true love story of Nimma Ji. The performers discuss how taking on these emotionally demanding roles changed them as artists and people.Shehnaaz shares how Nimma Ji’s story of pain and resilience touched her deeply and how she channeled those emotions to bring honesty to her character. Jai Randhawa speaks about the heartbreak shown in the film and what he has learnt about love, patience and letting go.