The first visual of Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha goes viral from the airport as she reaches home from the war zone of Israel.

Nushrratt Bharuccha has been trending on Twitter since the news broke that she was stuck in Israel amid the ongoing war between Israel and Palestine. Nushrratt was there in Israel to attend the HAIFA awards, and after Saturday evening she went untraceable, but with the help of the embassy, the actress found her way and was made safely reach the airport, and her first glimpse shows her looking harrowed, while her family takes a sight of relief seeing her all fit and fine. It was Nushrratt's team who informed us that the actress has managed to make her way to the airport and will arrive soon. Nushrratt looked extremely exhilarated, and a rebirth was seen on her face after reaching home.