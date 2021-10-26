It Again Projects Our Hatred Towards British, Jury Members Dropped 'Sardar Udham' From The Oscar's Race | EXCLUSIVE News

According to reports, the film was in the race for India's official entry at the Oscars along with several other films like Mandela, Nayattu and others.
Sardar Udham: Actor Vicky Kaushal's historical biographical drama, Sardar Udham has been recently released on Amazon Prime Video, and the film is getting a lot of love from the fans and critics. People are praising Vicky Kaushal's acting, story line and cinematography for Jam. Not only this, according to reports, the film was in the race for India's official entry at the Oscars along with several other films like Mandela, Nayattu and others.