videos

Watch Next

Videos

Shah Rukh Khan's Latest Diwali Advertisement Winning Hearts, Promoting Small And Local Businesses With Beautiful Message: Watch

Videos

Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma Along With 'Antim' Cast, Launched Trailer : Full Video

Videos

67th National Films Awards: Kangana Ranaut Won Her 4th National Award; Find Out Other Celebs Who Got Awards | Watch

Videos

F.R.I.E.N.D.S Actor James Michael Tyler Passes Away At 59, Co-Stars Paid Tribute: Details Inside

It Again Projects Our Hatred Towards British, Jury Members Dropped 'Sardar Udham' From The Oscar's Race | EXCLUSIVE News

According to reports, the film was in the race for India's official entry at the Oscars along with several other films like Mandela, Nayattu and others.

Satakshi Singh   |    October 26, 2021 6:40 PM IST

Sardar Udham: Actor Vicky Kaushal's historical biographical drama, Sardar Udham has been recently released on Amazon Prime Video, and the film is getting a lot of love from the fans and critics. People are praising Vicky Kaushal's acting, story line and cinematography for Jam. Not only this, according to reports, the film was in the race for India's official entry at the Oscars along with several other films like Mandela, Nayattu and others.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all