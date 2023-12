The ITA Awards 2023 was not just a celebration of talent but also a showcase of impeccable fashion. As the ...

The ITA Awards 2023 was not just a celebration of talent but also a showcase of impeccable fashion. As the stars graced the red carpet, they left everyone in awe with their stunning and stylish ensembles. Aditi Rao Hydari, known for her elegance, stepped out in a breathtaking gown that accentuated her grace and beauty. Her choice of a flowing, floor-length dress adorned with intricate beading and delicate embroidery made her the epitome of sophistication. Not to be outdone, Kapil Sharma made a dashing appearance at the event. But it wasn't just Aditi Rao Hydari and Kapil Sharma who stole the show. The entire event was a fashion extravaganza, with celebrities from the entertainment industry flaunting their own unique styles. From glamorous gowns to sharp suits, the red carpet was a feast for the eyes, showcasing the latest trends and fashion-forward choices.