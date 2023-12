The ITA Awards 2023 was a star-studded affair, and one of the highlights of the night was when the Fighter ...

The ITA Awards 2023 was a star-studded affair, and one of the highlights of the night was when the Fighter star Hrithik Roshan posed alongside his father, Rakesh Roshan. The duo looked absolutely dashing, and fans couldn't help but shower them with compliments. Hrithik Roshan, known for his charming looks and incredible talent, stole the show with his impeccable style. He donned a sharp suit that accentuated his suave persona, while his father, Rakesh Roshan, looked equally dapper in his classic attire. The father-son duo exuded elegance and charisma as they posed together, creating a heartwarming moment on the red carpet. Netizens were quick to express their admiration, flooding social media with comments like "so handsome" and "what a stylish pair." The pictures of Hrithik and Rakesh Roshan garnered thousands of likes and shares, with fans gushing over their timeless appeal and undeniable chemistry. Watch the video to know more.