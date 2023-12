Rani Mukerji and Tejasswi Prakash were absolute showstoppers, stealing the spotlight with their jaw-dropping style and grace. Rani Mukerji, known ...

Rani Mukerji and Tejasswi Prakash were absolute showstoppers, stealing the spotlight with their jaw-dropping style and grace. Rani Mukerji, known for her timeless beauty, wowed everyone with a breathtaking gown. The intricate details and flowing silhouette of her dress made her look like a true queen. She exuded elegance and sophistication with every step she took. Tejasswi Prakash went for a more modern and daring look, Tejasswi's radiant smile added an extra sparkle to her already stunning ensemble. The ITA Awards 2023 was a fashion extravaganza, with divas from all walks of life showcasing their unique styles. From glamorous gowns to trendy outfits, the red carpet was a feast for the eyes. These talented women proved that they not only excel in their craft but also have an impeccable sense of fashion. In a nutshell, the ITA Awards 2023 was a night to remember, with Rani Mukerji, Tejasswi Prakash, and many other divas leaving us in awe with their fabulous fashion choices. They truly lit up the event with their impeccable style and brought a whole new level of glamour to the red carpet.