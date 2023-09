Kareena Kapoor, Vijay Varma, and other stars stole the show with their impeccable style and elegance. Watch the video to know more.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's OTT debut has created quite a buzz.The trailer has left fans impressed and fans are eagerly anticipating the release. Bebo's portrayal of Maya D'Souza in this Netflix original showcases a never-before-seen side of her, leaving everyone intrigued. For the trailer launch of her upcoming project ‘Jaane Jaan’, Bebo picked a monotone wine hued three piece outfit. The ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ actor sported a rather unique tie up style top, skirt and blazer that made jaws drop just like always.At the trailer launch, Kareena expressed her excitement for this new chapter in her career, admitting to feeling a bit nervous despite her years of experience. Get ready to witness Kareena's captivating performance in Jaane Jaan, as she takes the digital world by storm. The film stars Kareena Kapoor as a single mother involved in a murder, alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. Watch the video to know more.