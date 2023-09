Get ready for a dose of nostalgia and laughter as Bollywood reveals its much-awaited sequels lineup. Watch the video to know more.

Jab We Met 2: The much-anticipated sequel to the beloved romantic comedy Jab We Met is in the works, with fans eagerly awaiting the reunion of Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan. While there hasn't been an official statement yet, rumours are buzzing about the possibility of this iconic pair sharing the screen once again. Munna Bhai 3: Contrary to previous reports, it turns out that the recent buzz around Munna Bhai 3 was actually for an ad shoot and not a new installment of the beloved franchise. Fans will have to wait a little longer for any official announcements regarding Munna Bhai's return to the big screen. Singham 3: Good news for fans of the Singham franchise. The shooting for Singham 3 has already commenced, promising another action-packed installment in this popular series. Get ready for more high-octane thrills and Ajay Devgn's powerful portrayal of the iconic cop.