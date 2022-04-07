videos

Jackie Chan birthday special: Lesser known facts of The Kung Fu Master will leave you stunned

Jackie Chan was born in Hong Kong on April 7, 1954, and was named Chan Kong-sang. On the occasion of his birthday here's the secret of Jackie Chan's special personality and lesser known facts about this action hero.

Pratibha Katariya   |    April 7, 2022 4:47 PM IST

Happy Birthday Jackie Chan: After 50 years in the industry and more than 100 films, Jackie Chan hardly requires an introduction. The world-famous actor Jackie Chan may have earned a name for himself in films due to his action avatar, but do you know that before becoming an action star, he is also a wonderful human being. He has made a special place in fans heart with his dangerous stunts and comedic stunts. Jackie Chan was born in Hong Kong on April 7, 1954, and was named Chan Kong-sang. On the occasion of his birthday here's the secret of Jackie Chan's special personality and lesser known facts about this action hero.

