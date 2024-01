In his message, Jackie Shroff expressed his immense joy and gratitude on witnessing this historic event. He spoke about how ...

In his message, Jackie Shroff expressed his immense joy and gratitude on witnessing this historic event. He spoke about how the inauguration of Ram Mandir is not just a momentous occasion for the nation, but also a symbol of unity, peace, and harmony. Jackie Shroff emphasized the importance of embracing diversity and coming together as one, regardless of our differences. His words were filled with reverence and respect for the religious significance of this event. He mentioned how the construction of Ram Mandir has been a long-standing aspiration for millions of people, and now, seeing it come to fruition is a moment of immense pride and faith. Jackie Shroff's message resonated with many as he spoke about the power of love, compassion, and understanding in building a better future. His words served as a reminder that unity and harmony are the foundations of a strong and prosperous society.