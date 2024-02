Bollywood actor Jackky Bhagnani and actress Rakul Preet Singh are going to get married soon. Preparations for the marriage of ...

Bollywood actor Jackky Bhagnani and actress Rakul Preet Singh are going to get married soon. Preparations for the marriage of both have started in full swing. Decoration has started in Jackky Bhagnani's house in Mumbai. According to the report, the marriage of both is going to take place on 21st February 2024 in Goa. According to the report, Goa holds great importance for both of them because their love story started from there. For some time now, updates about their marriage have been continuously coming out. Both were sedating each other for a long time. Let us tell you that both their names are included in the list of successful artists of the industry. The photo of the wedding card of actors Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani is also going viral on social media. For more information please watch the video.