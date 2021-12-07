videos

Bride-to-be Ankita Lokhande dancing with her BFF Rashami Desai on 'Paani Paani' song is what the perfect Bachelorette parties are all about – watch video

Bhoot Police promotions: A pap calls Yami Gautam ‘Fair And Lovely’ and her hilarious reaction will make you laugh out loud – watch video

Bhoot Police trailer out: Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam's horror comedy is funny AF – watch

Kriti Sanon lambasts 'insensitive' videos of paparazzi covering Dilip Kumar's funeral; says, ‘They were talking so badly, laughing about not getting the angle’

Jacqueline Fernandez is not allowed to leave the country, received gifts of worth Rs 10 Crore from Sukesh Chandrashekhar, Checkout video

Although as per the ED's look-out circular, she was stopped at the airport itself. Let us tell you that Jacqueline Fernandez is involved in the ED's tail in the money laundering case of conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Satakshi Singh   |    December 7, 2021 10:00 AM IST

Jacqueline Fernandez: Jacqueline Fernandez can't leave the country. What is the whole matter? Recently, Sri Lankan beauty Jacqueline was at the airport as she was on her way out of the country for a show in Dubai. Although as per the ED's look-out circular, she was stopped at the airport. Let us tell you that Jacqueline Fernandez is involved in the ED's tail in the money laundering case of conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. According to the report, Sukesh has soaked Jacqueline with gifts above 10 crores. Watch video to know more in detail.

