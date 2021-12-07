Jacqueline Fernandez is not allowed to leave the country, received gifts of worth Rs 10 Crore from Sukesh Chandrashekhar, Checkout video

Although as per the ED's look-out circular, she was stopped at the airport itself. Let us tell you that Jacqueline Fernandez is involved in the ED's tail in the money laundering case of conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Jacqueline Fernandez: Jacqueline Fernandez can't leave the country. What is the whole matter? Recently, Sri Lankan beauty Jacqueline was at the airport as she was on her way out of the country for a show in Dubai. Although as per the ED's look-out circular, she was stopped at the airport. Let us tell you that Jacqueline Fernandez is involved in the ED's tail in the money laundering case of conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. According to the report, Sukesh has soaked Jacqueline with gifts above 10 crores. Watch video to know more in detail.