Jacqueline Fernandez granted bail: On November 15, Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez was granted bail in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving Sukesh Chandrashekar. Judge Shailendra Malik of Patiala House Court granted bail to Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandes. On September 26, the court granted interim protection from arrest to an actress. Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi have registered their reports as witnesses in the case. Let's watch the video to learn more about the situation.