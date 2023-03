These Bollywood celebrities have Hollywood lookalikes that are hard to miss. From Anushka Sharma and Julia Michaels to Hrithik Roshan and Bradley Cooper, their striking similarities are uncanny. Watch Entertainment Videos.

Bollywood Doppelgangers: It's always fascinating to find striking similarities between two celebrities, and these Bollywood stars have Hollywood doppelgangers who look uncannily similar to them. Jacqueline Fernandez has often been compared to Amanda Cerny, a popular American YouTuber and actress, due to their similar facial features and charming personalities. Anushka Sharma and American singer-songwriter Julia Michaels also share a striking resemblance. Jim Sarbh's looks are often compared to Sacha Baron Cohen's comedic personality. Abhay Deol and Mark Ruffalo both have charming smiles and similar facial structures. Esha Gupta and Angelina Jolie's pouty lips and sharp cheekbones make them look almost identical. Hrithik Roshan's suave looks and intense eyes are reminiscent of Bradley Cooper. Katrina Kaif and Lana Del Rey share a similar vibe with their elegant and sophisticated looks, while Karisma Kapoor and Vanessa Kirby's striking resemblance has also been widely noticed.