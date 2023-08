Stars to secret admirers, find out who holds the key to Jacqueline's heart. The popular Bollywood actress, has been linked to various individuals in the past. To know watch the video.

Jacqueline Fernandez, the popular Bollywood actress, has been linked to various individuals in the past. One of the notable names associated with her is Sajid Khan, a film director. Their relationship was surrounded by controversy and eventually ended. Another name that has been in the headlines is Michele Morrone, an Italian actor.Talking about her acting career, so Jacqueline has been a part of several successful movies throughout her career. In the action-packed film "Kick" (2014), she added glamour and charm alongside Salman Khan. Her energetic dance moves and comic timing in "Judwaa 2" (2017) won the hearts of the audience. In "Race 2" (2013), Jacqueline's stylish and seductive portrayal added an intriguing element to the thrilling plot. She also showcased her comedic timing in the laughter-filled "Housefull 2" (2012). Jacqueline's talent and screen presence continue to captivate audiences in her various hit movies.