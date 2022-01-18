videos

Jai Bhim at Oscars: Film's scene has been featured on Oscars' YouTube channel, fans call it a 'Proud Moment'

Jai Bhim was officially entered golden globes 2022 as a nomination under the category of 'Best Non-English Film'. Now a scene from the film has been shown on Oscar's official YouTube channel with the director's story.

Pratibha Katariya   |    January 18, 2022 7:59 PM IST

Jai Bhim featured in the official YouTube channel: South Superstar Suriya’s last release Jai Bhim directed by TJ Gnanavel. The Movie had so far earned more than 50 crores. The Movie is inspired by the true events of the tribal community. Now, Oscar featured one of the main scenes from the movie on their own YouTube channel. After watching this fans are very excited and feel proud. The story of the film 'Jai Bhim' is based on the true events that took place in Tamil Nadu in the 90s. Its story is inspired by Chandru, an activist and lawyer who through his efforts helped bring justice to the backward people in Tamil Nadu who were marginalized.

