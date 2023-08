After the success of Jailer, south superstar Rajinikanth met CM Yogi Adityanath and touched his feet during their meeting in Lucknow. Watch video.

Jailer: South superstar Rajinikanth met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his residence in Lucknow on August 19. In a heart-warming gesture, Rajinikanth touched CM Yogi’s feet upon his arrival. Megastar Rajinikanth was accompanied by his wife Latha Rajinikanth. Clad in his signature simple yet stylish attire, Rajinikanth's presence exuded a unique blend of humility and stardom. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath warmly received Rajinikanth and his wife, acknowledging the significance of their visit in bridging the cultural spectrum of India. This meeting was not merely a convergence of celebrities; it was a coming together of ideologies, a fusion of cinematic brilliance and political leadership. The moment served as a reminder of the power that mutual respect and humility hold, especially when displayed by individuals who have significantly impacted their respective fields. As Rajinikanth and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath engaged in meaningful conversations, their meeting extended beyond formalities, weaving a narrative of unity and cultural understanding.