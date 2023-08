Rajinikanth spoke about his alcohol addiction and how it damaged his health during the audio launch of Jailer.

Rajinikanth attended the audio launch of his upcoming movie Jailer. on a Friday evening, the Nehru Stadium in Chennai buzzed with excitement and anticipation as thousands of eager Thalaiva fans gathered to welcome their idol, Rajinikanth, event of his highly awaited movie. The air was filled with the unmistakable enthusiasm of his devoted followers, adorned in their signature Rajinikanth merchandise and chanting slogans in praise of the legendary actor.As Rajinikanth made his grand entrance, the crowd erupted into cheers and applause, expressing their unwavering love and adoration. With a humble smile, the actor waved to his fans, acknowledging their overwhelming support.In a heartfelt confession, Rajinikanth shared that his drinking problem had been the biggest mistake of his life and had taken a toll on his health and relationships. He spoke about the difficulties he faced during his journey to recovery, the challenges of overcoming addiction, and the importance of having a strong support system.