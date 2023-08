South superstar Rajinikanth visits Hanuman Garhi Temple in Ayodhya after his film's success. The actor also said that it was his long-time desire to visit this temple. Watch the video.

Jailer: After the tremendous success of his latest film "Jailer," the iconic Superstar Rajinikanth took some time to offer prayers at the renowned Hanuman Garhi Temple in Ayodhya. The temple, known for its spiritual significance, attracts devotees from all walks of life.Rajinikanth, a beloved figure in the Indian film industry, arrived at the temple with a sense of gratitude and humility. Dressed in traditional attire, he was warmly greeted by the temple authorities and fellow devotees. As he entered the temple premises, Rajinikanth immersed himself in the divine ambiance, seeking blessings from Lord Hanuman. His visit was seen as a reflection of his deep-rooted faith and spiritual connection.Overall, Rajinikanth's visit to the Hanuman Garhi Temple in Ayodhya was a beautiful blend of spirituality and celebration, leaving a lasting impact on all those who witnessed this special moment.