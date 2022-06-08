Janhit Mein Jaari: Nushrratt Bharuccha reveals why it is important for women to buy condoms. She has a message for the girls. Watch the exclusive video here...

Nushrratt Bharuccha, who has impressed one and all with her performance in movies like the franchise, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Chhorii, and others, is now gearing up for the release of Janhit Mein Jaari. The movie is all set to hit the big screens on 10th June 2022. Nushrratt plays the role of a girl who works as a sales executive in a condom company. BollywoodLife recently interacted with the actress and she spoke to us about why it is important for women to buy condoms. Nushrratt also gave a strong message to girls who feel shy to buy condoms. Watch the exclusive video here...