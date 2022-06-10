videos

Watch Next

Videos

Janhit Mein Jaari ultimate condom quiz: How many types of flavours are available in the market? Nushrratt Bharruccha and Anud Singh Dhaka answer all questions

Videos

After Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard, Brad Pitt gets ready to drag ex-wife Angelina Jolie to the court: Watch complete details

Videos

Johnny Depp Birthday: Check out Top 5 notable performances by the Pirates Of The Caribbean's actor

Videos

Janhit Mein Jaari: Nushrratt Bharuchha opens up on when and how she learned about condoms [Exclusive]

Janhit Mein Jaari: Nushrratt Bharuccha REVEALS why it’s important to have sex education in schools [Exclusive]

Janhit Mein Jaari star Nushrratt Bharuccha opens up about why having sex education in schools is important. Watch the exclusive video here...

Murtuza Iqbal   |    June 10, 2022 7:18 PM IST

Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer Janhit Mein Jaari has hit the big screens today. The actress is busy garnering praises for her amazing performance and the movie has also received positive reviews. Nushrratt portrays the role of a girl who works as a sales executive in a condom company. BollywoodLife recently spoke to the actress and while talking to us Nushrratt revealed why it is important to have sex education in schools. She stated that if it's not in the curriculum, it should be included. Watch the video here...

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all