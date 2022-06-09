Janhit Mein Jaari: Nushrratt Bharuchha opens up on when and how she learned about condoms [Exclusive]

Janhit Mein Jaari actress Nushrratt Bharuccha opens up on when and how she learned about condoms. Nushrratt Bharuccha's movie Janhit Mein Jaari will be releasing in theatres on June 10th. Watch this video for more information.

Nushrratt Bharuccha Condom Statement: Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha, who has made a distinctive identity in Bollywood with the film Pyaar Ka Punchnama, is coming to surprise the people with her next film Janhit Mein Jaari. Nusrat will be seen selling condoms in the film but do you know that when Nushrratt came to know about condoms in her real life and what was her reaction? In an exclusive conversation, the actress spoke openly on this matter. The actress said- "I think I was lucky as in school they started teaching us this chapter about biology and sex education. The conversation was happening in school which is something that doesn’t happen in many schools." Nushrratt Bharuccha's movie Janhit Mein Jaari will be releasing in theatres on June 10th. Watch this video for more information.