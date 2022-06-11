Nushrratt Bharuccha, who is currently busy garnering praises for her performance in Janhit Mein Jaari, recently revealed how she cried when her movie Akaash Vani flopped at the box office.

Janhit Mein Jaari starring Nushrratt Bharuccha and Anud Singh Dhaka released on 10th June 2022. The movie has received positive reviews, and Nushrratt’s performance in it is being appreciated a lot. BollywoodLife recently interacted with the actress and spoke to her about the box office pressure. She gave an example of her movie which also starred and stated that when she came to know that the film has flopped, she started crying in the producer Kumar Mangat’s office in front of everyone. Watch the video here…