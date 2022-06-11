videos

Watch Next

Videos

Janhit Mein Jaari: Nushrratt Bharuccha REVEALS why it’s important to have sex education in schools [Exclusive]

Videos

Janhit Mein Jaari ultimate condom quiz: How many types of flavours are available in the market? Nushrratt Bharruccha and Anud Singh Dhaka answer all questions

Videos

Janhit Mein Jaari: Nushrratt Bharuchha opens up on when and how she learned about condoms [Exclusive]

Videos

Janhit Mein Jaari: Nushrratt Bharuccha OPENS Up on why it is important for women to buy condoms; gives a STRONG message to girls who feel shy [Watch Exclusive Video]

Janhit Mein Jaari star Nushrratt Bharuccha REVEALS how she cried when her film Akaash Vani with Kartik Aaryan flopped [Exclusive]

Nushrratt Bharuccha, who is currently busy garnering praises for her performance in Janhit Mein Jaari, recently revealed how she cried when her movie Akaash Vani flopped at the box office.

Murtuza Iqbal   |    June 11, 2022 9:00 AM IST

Janhit Mein Jaari starring Nushrratt Bharuccha and Anud Singh Dhaka released on 10th June 2022. The movie has received positive reviews, and Nushrratt’s performance in it is being appreciated a lot. BollywoodLife recently interacted with the actress and spoke to her about the box office pressure. She gave an example of her movie Akaash Vani which also starred Kartik Aaryan and stated that when she came to know that the film has flopped, she started crying in the producer Kumar Mangat’s office in front of everyone. Watch the video here…

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all