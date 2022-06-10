Janhit Mein Jaari stars Nushrratt Bharruccha and Anud Singh Dhaka take a Condom Quiz. Check out the hilarious video here...

Nushrratt Bharruccha and Anud Singh Dhaka starrer Janhit Mein Jaari has hit the big screens today. In the movie, Nushrratt plays the role of a girl who works as a sales executive in a condom company. BollywoodLife recently interacted with Nushrratt and Anud, and we played a condom quiz with them. We asked them a few questions about condom like, name five flavours of condoms are available in the market, when is National condom day, and a lot more. Watch the hilarious video here and see who won the quiz, Nushrratt or Anud.