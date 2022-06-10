videos

Janhit Mein Jaari stars Nushrratt Bharruccha and Anud Singh Dhaka take a Condom Quiz. Check out the hilarious video here...

Murtuza Iqbal   |    June 10, 2022 2:57 PM IST

Nushrratt Bharruccha and Anud Singh Dhaka starrer Janhit Mein Jaari has hit the big screens today. In the movie, Nushrratt plays the role of a girl who works as a sales executive in a condom company. BollywoodLife recently interacted with Nushrratt and Anud, and we played a condom quiz with them. We asked them a few questions about condom like, name five flavours of condoms are available in the market, when is National condom day, and a lot more. Watch the hilarious video here and see who won the quiz, Nushrratt or Anud.

