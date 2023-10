Bollywood Actress Janhvi Kapoor is rumoured to be dating Shikhar Pahariya. The two have often clicked together while making public ...

Bollywood Actress Janhvi Kapoor is rumoured to be dating Shikhar Pahariya. The two have often clicked together while making public appearances. Recently, in a viral video, Janhvi was clicked arriving at the Mumbai airport and later she was joined by Shikhar, who was waiting for her inside the airport. However, they did not pose for pictures together in front of the paparazzi .The actress looked stunning in a blush pink co-ord set. Shikhar was seen in a sky blue shirt with a pair of denim jeans, and dark sunglasses.As Janhvi and Shikhar's pictures surfaced on social media, fans wondered whether they were headed for a romantic getaway. Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in 'Bawaal' alongside Varun Dhawan.