Janhvi Kapoor, the stunning Bollywood actress, was recently spotted sitting in a car with her boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, after a glamorous Diwali party. The paparazzi managed to capture this adorable moment, and Janhvi couldn't help but blush. Dressed in a gorgeous traditional outfit, Janhvi looked radiant as she sat next to Shikhar, who was sporting a dapper look himself. The couple seemed to be in a joyous mood, sharing laughter and sweet moments together. Janhvi's smile was infectious, and it was evident that she was enjoying her time with Shikhar. The paparazzi's cameras couldn't miss capturing this heartwarming sight. Fans of Janhvi Kapoor were thrilled to see her with Shikhar, as they have been curious about their relationship. The couple's chemistry was undeniable, and it's clear that they share a special bond.