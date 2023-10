Star kids are always on the radar no matter what they do or say. Jhanvi Kapoor has no immunity either.

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most popular star kids. The actress is choosing some interesting roles and keeps the limelight on herself with her amazing fashion sense. The actress was at an event on Thursday night, looking gorgeous as ever. However, it is her exiting video from the event that has caught attention. The video shows Janhvi changed from her shimmery gown into her lounge wear. She is sitting next to the driver's seat in her car and giggling away as paparazzi go click click. Netizens are commenting on this video shared by a paparazzo on his social media and are convinced that the lady is drunk. Well, let us tell you that the Roohi actress shares a great bond with the paparazzi and she may just be laughing at some funny comment they must have made while clicking her. The video is cute btw. Check it out.