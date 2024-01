Netizens have been buzzing with excitement, comparing Janhvi to Malaika Arora, who is renowned for her fitness and impeccable fashion sense.

Janhvi Kapoor, known for her impeccable style and grace, is not only a talented actress but also a fitness enthusiast. Her dedication to maintaining a healthy lifestyle is evident in her gym looks, where she showcases her well-toned body. Netizens have been buzzing with excitement, comparing Janhvi to Malaika Arora, who is renowned for her fitness and impeccable fashion sense. It's incredible to see Janhvi garnering such praise and being considered as a strong competitor in the fitness world. Janhvi's gym looks inspire many people to hit the gym and work towards their fitness goals. Her commitment to fitness and her ability to rock stylish workout outfits make her a true trendsetter.