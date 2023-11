Janhvi Kapoor stuns in a red thigh slit dress as she goes on a date with boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya.Watch the ...

Janhvi Kapoor stuns in a red thigh slit dress as she goes on a date with boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya.Watch the video to see her glamorous look and their adorable moments together. Janhvi's confidence and style are on full display as she rocks the bold ensemble. The vibrant red color perfectly complements her beauty, while the thigh slit adds a touch of allure. She effortlessly carries herself with grace and elegance, turning heads wherever she goes. The couple's chemistry is evident as they enjoy each other's company, radiating happiness and love. Fans are swooning over this power couple, and it's no surprise why. Janhvi continues to captivate us with her fashion choices, and this date night look is no exception. Stay tuned for more updates on their adorable relationship.