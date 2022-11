In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Life, actress, and daughter of iconic Bollywood star Shridevi, Jhanvi Kapoor said, "Even knowing that people make me an easy target to hate because I was launched by Dharma...Watch full video.

Exclusive Interview with Janhvi Kapoor: In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Life, actress, and daughter of iconic Bollywood star Shridevi, Jhanvi Kapoor said, "Even knowing that people make me an easy target to hate because I was launched by Dharma, I consider myself lucky and privileged that Dharma Productions has launched me." "Dharma is an iconic production house, as I worked with other productions too." "The curiosity and reach Dharma has may be unparalleled," she added. The interview was about his new film, "Mili," which is now in theaters. Watch the video to learn more. Watch Video.