Janhvi Kapoor effortlessly rocks the ultimate casual chic look in a stunning white top pairing it with black joggers. Watch the video to check out her super cool look.

Janhvi Kapoor embraced her charm at an event of the Monsoon Pickleball Championship in Mumbai. Janhvi Kapoor kept her look quite casual for the event, she opted for a white tank top paired with blue denim. She greeted everyone nicely by shaking hands with them. She received a trophy as a symbol to pay for her uttermost presence at the event. She clicked pics with her cute little fans. Gorgeous Janhvi Kapoor set the court ablaze with her fiery appearance. Janhvi showcased her passion and dedication towards a healthy and active lifestyle. She made her acting debut in 2018 with the Shashank Khaitan-directed romance Dhadak, co-starring Ishaan Khatter. A Hindi-language remake of the 2016 Marathi film Sairat, it featured her as a young upper-class girl whose life turns tragic after she elopes with a lower-class boy. The film received predominantly negative reviews, but with a worldwide collection of ₹1.1 billion, it proved to be a commercial success. On the work front, the actress will next be seen in the upcoming film ‘Takht’.