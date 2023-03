Janhvi Kapoor sported a chic airport look in a white top and blue jeans. Ajay Devgn was spotted in a casual blue attire while promoting his movie "Bhola." Mohanlal opted for a traditional white kurta.

Celebs Airport Looks: Recently, Janhvi Kapoor was seen at the airport sporting a chic white top and blue jeans. Her comfortable yet fashionable airport look was captured by the paparazzi. On another occasion, Janhvi was spotted in a colorful floral dress, perfect for the summer season. Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn was also seen at the airport in a full casual avatar wearing blue attire. The actor has been busy promoting his upcoming film, "Bhola." Additionally, South superstar Mohanlal was snapped wearing a white kurta, adding a touch of traditional charm to his airport look. These celebrities' airport styles have caught the attention of fans and fashion enthusiasts alike.