Janhvi Kapoor made a spiritual visit to the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain and participated in the Bhasma Aarti. She was seen performing special pooja rituals alongside her rumoured boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya. The two were spotted offering prayers to the Lord at the Mahakaleshwar Temple. Janhvi Kapoor graced the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, partaking in the sacred Bhasma Aarti and engaging in special pooja rituals. Embracing the spiritual essence of the occasion, she adorned a graceful pink saree.Accompanying her was Shikhar Pahariya, who sported a white kurta for the auspicious ceremony.While neither Janhvi nor Shikhar have officially addressed their relationship status, their frequent public appearances together have fueled speculation among fans .Watch the video to know more.