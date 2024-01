Janhvi Kapoor, the talented and gorgeous Bollywood actress, recently made headlines as she visited the revered Tirupati Balaji temple in ...

Janhvi Kapoor, the talented and gorgeous Bollywood actress, recently made headlines as she visited the revered Tirupati Balaji temple in the company of her rumoured boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya. The young couple's visit to the famous temple in Andhra Pradesh has sparked speculation about the nature of their relationship. Janhvi, known for her devotion and spiritual inclinations, sought divine blessings alongside Shikhar, who is the grandson of former Union Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde. Dressed in traditional attire, Janhvi looked radiant as she offered her prayers and performed rituals at the temple. The duo's presence together has further fueled rumors of a blossoming romance, as they were seen sharing smiles and spending quality time together during the visit.

While Janhvi and Shikhar have not addressed the rumors surrounding their relationship, their appearance at the Tirupati Balaji temple has certainly caught the attention of fans and media alike. Fans are eagerly awaiting any official confirmation or statement from the couple about their alleged romance.